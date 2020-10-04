Trick Flow Fuel Rail Installation

I recently decided to upgrade my fuel system on my 1991 LX 5.0L. I purchased the trick flow fuel TFX fuel rail kit, 30lb injectors, and a 255 lph fuel pump. I'm currently trying to install the fuel rails and fuel lines but I'm having some issues. I'm running a Edelbrock performer upper and lower intake manifold. When I mock up the system I do not see how it is possibile to make the connections back to the stock fuel lines. When you put the fittings on supply and return lines it points the fittings directly at the intake manifold. In general the AN fittings and fuel lines in the kit are fairly large and bulky which make routing the lines challenging. Finally I'm not sure where would be a good place to mount the fuel pressure regulator.



Does anyone have any experience with this kit or a similar one line the aeromotive kit. Any examples of how you plumbed / routed your system to the stock return and supply would be great.



Another option would be to get rid of the stock hard lines for the return and supply lines but that would not be my first option at this point. I'm open to all suggestions. Thanks guys.