Engine Trick Flow Valve Cover Oil Leak

T

TWood

New Member
Apr 8, 2003
13
0
1
52
Lawrenceville, GA
Visit site
I installed brand new Trick Flow valve covers on my 2000 GT last month because I kept finding oil on top of the stock passenger side cover. I thought the stock cover may have had a micro fracture that was allowing oil to seep through. However, after installing the TFS valve covers, I am having the same problem. Oil is accumulating on the top of the passenger side cover, right on the letters "LOW" on the Trick Flow badge, and dripping down the side. I cannot figure out where this oil is coming from. I don't see any oil around any of the bolts. The air intake tube sits right above this spot, but I do not see any oil on it. The only thing I can think of is that its seeping out of the filler cap grommet. But I don't see any oil around the grommet. I have attached pics. The oil is circled in red. Does anyone have any ideas on where this oil is coming from?

Thanks!
 

Attachments

  • image3.jpeg
    image3.jpeg
    587.7 KB · Views: 1
  • image4.jpeg
    image4.jpeg
    565.2 KB · Views: 1
  • IMG_0657.JPG
    IMG_0657.JPG
    805.2 KB · Views: 1

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

G
Clacking Noise from Driver Side Under Valve Cover
Replies
27
Views
945
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
Ranger
Ranger
glowstang93
Valve cover leaking
Replies
4
Views
121
2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech
glowstang93
glowstang93
0
Coolant Milky White, Oil is not
Replies
7
Views
752
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
01Stang65
0
Misti
2000 Ford Mustang Gt 4.6
Replies
15
Views
491
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Misti
Misti
Diesel1277
Engine Oil leak when taking corners hard
Replies
3
Views
441
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Diesel1277
Diesel1277
Top Bottom