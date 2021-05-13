I installed brand new Trick Flow valve covers on my 2000 GT last month because I kept finding oil on top of the stock passenger side cover. I thought the stock cover may have had a micro fracture that was allowing oil to seep through. However, after installing the TFS valve covers, I am having the same problem. Oil is accumulating on the top of the passenger side cover, right on the letters "LOW" on the Trick Flow badge, and dripping down the side. I cannot figure out where this oil is coming from. I don't see any oil around any of the bolts. The air intake tube sits right above this spot, but I do not see any oil on it. The only thing I can think of is that its seeping out of the filler cap grommet. But I don't see any oil around the grommet. I have attached pics. The oil is circled in red. Does anyone have any ideas on where this oil is coming from?



Thanks!