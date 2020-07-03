Engine Trickflow Intake Street Burner Spacer Needed?

johnny21

New Member
Jan 26, 2020
Jacksonville
Hey! So I have an 87 LX 5.0 that I recently picked up and it had a 4" cowl that I really didn't like. I found a stock hood on craigslist to replace it. Once getting ready to install I realized that there was a 1" spacer between the upper and lower intake on the Trickflow and it definitely looked like there was not going to be enough clearance for the factory hood.

So I ordered the TF part I needed to remove/install without the spacer (correct bolt length and gasket) All was going well until I put the intake back on without a spacer and realized that there is not enough clearance between the vacuum part on the underside of the intake and the fuel line/injector connection. I think the fuel line is aftermarket (Stainless Steel BBK). I was thinking (hoping) maybe a 3/8 spacer would work for both the hood clearance and fuel line clearance?

Any recommendations/thoughts on how to best approach is greatly appreciated, thanks!
 

