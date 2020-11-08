Hey, new to the forums. Been looking around and haven’t found much info on this combination but I was curious if it would be a smart idea to put the stage 1 cam in with custom gt40 heads. The guy I’m purchasing them from says the heads have a max valve lift of .475 and I believe the stage 1 is .499. I’m not sure if this is an issue or not. Sounds like it could be and just wanted to see if it is. I do plan on getting new springs for it if this is a viable combo.