Interior and Upholstery Trim code decode needed please..

D

dmck

New Member
Jan 3, 2020
2
0
1
71
Adelaide, Australia
There is a metal tag attached under my rear seat and I presume it is a trim code.

I cannot find any info to 'decode' it and any info/help will be greatly appreciated.

the code is in 2 lines :

VC8ZB-6563120-B

LST-SK-259-8-A
thanks, dmck (Adelaide, South Australia)
 

  • Sponsors(?)


D

dmck

New Member
Jan 3, 2020
2
0
1
71
Adelaide, Australia
dmck said:
There is a metal tag attached under my rear seat and I presume it is a trim code.

I cannot find any info to 'decode' it and any info/help will be greatly appreciated.

the code is in 2 lines :

VC8ZB-6563120-B

LST-SK-259-8-A
thanks, dmck (Adelaide, South Australia)
Click to expand...
OOPs....... second line is LSI-SK-259-8-A
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

F
New '93 Fox - Thoughts on re-paint - PICS
Replies
20
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
BlakeusMaximus
BlakeusMaximus
BaldyDaniels
Bitten By The Cobra...Lots of Questions
Replies
17
Views
1K
The Welcome Wagon
michjbthemh
M
Killing Hours
Engine Coolant Leak || KOER Test issues - Need Input
Replies
19
Views
2K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Killing Hours
Killing Hours
M
Electrical 2011 GT vert. rear window problem/can bus gremlins
Replies
1
Views
833
2010 - 2014 Specific Tech
Matt19888
M
A
I Need Help
Replies
13
Views
695
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
imp
imp
Top Bottom