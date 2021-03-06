Electrical Trinary switch to trigger electric fan

Hi. Does anyone have a write up, or a diagram, or better yet pictures of the installation of a trinary switch on a foxbody factory AC system where electric fans have been installed? I have a contour electric fan setup, and I am using the Dakota Digital fan controller and a 70 amp relay for each fan. The fans work great but the way they instruct you to wire up the AC/Fan on is by tapping the wire on the compressor. Every time the compressor gets power and cycles the fans come on at the same time on high. This causes an annoying electrical load with causes my idle to surge slightly...just enough to really irritate me. I have read about trinary switches being used which will turn the fan on based on system pressure. This seems like a better setup. Thanks for any insight you might have on this.

Car is a 1993 with a 306 running a stinger pimp system.

If found this, only because I wanted to know what a trinary switch is, I'm still not sure but I think I know what/how it does whatever it does.

Trinary Switch Wiring Diagram

Trinary switches provide compressor protection against high side pressures that are too high or too low. internal schematic for each of these switches.
wiringall.com
It shows single and duel fans,
I have wired a on/off override for my fan and nothing caught fire.
I could do this
 
Yeah, my general basic understanding is it will turn on the fan when a certain pressure is reached. I am hoping someone has done this to their fox so I can see where they installed it and how they wired it up.
 
