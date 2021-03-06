Hi. Does anyone have a write up, or a diagram, or better yet pictures of the installation of a trinary switch on a foxbody factory AC system where electric fans have been installed? I have a contour electric fan setup, and I am using the Dakota Digital fan controller and a 70 amp relay for each fan. The fans work great but the way they instruct you to wire up the AC/Fan on is by tapping the wire on the compressor. Every time the compressor gets power and cycles the fans come on at the same time on high. This causes an annoying electrical load with causes my idle to surge slightly...just enough to really irritate me. I have read about trinary switches being used which will turn the fan on based on system pressure. This seems like a better setup. Thanks for any insight you might have on this.



Car is a 1993 with a 306 running a stinger pimp system.



Chris