Trip and Odometer inoperable

Good day all. I have 1995 Mustang GT. Have what I thought was a simple issue.



odometer inoperable ,HOWEVER... Speedometer and tachometer work great.

Replaced broken worm gear as well as black gear (broken). Removed any scraps, reassembled and spun gear by hand. Trip and odometer worked. Assemble and drove. Does not move. Disassembled and reassembled. Same result.



What could be the issue ladies and gents. Thanks in advance, Chris