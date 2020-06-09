Fox Trip to U pull yard

Mar 13, 2019
Just realized there’s a U pull yard near me. No Foxes, but a few SN95 V6 verts and other early 90’s Fords, few F150s, not sure of the engine.

Planning on making a trip there just to see, never been to one, my other cars are new. Anything I should look to get from donor Fords for my 89 GT vert? I’m not taking spindles or stuff like that, I’m not doing a 5 lug swap, intake or anything any time soon and I don’t have room to stockpile parts.

I mean the stuff that’s hard/impossible or too damn expensive to find for 30 year old Fords. Like caps for the charcoal vapor canister, other stuff like that. I’ve done some searching on here, doesn’t seem like too much swaps backwards. The convertible latch is even different it seems, which is something I need! Thanks in advance
 

