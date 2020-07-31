Fuel Trouble Diagnosing Hesitation from Timing OR Fuel Problem

M

Motorsport71

New Member
Jun 3, 2020
3
0
1
40
Pa
So i have installed a Blueprint Engine with 9:1 compression that dyno'ed 308 hp / 344 ft lbs torque. I installed a dual plane aluminum intake, a 1/2 phenolic spacer, a new Holley 4160 with vacuum secondary's, and an HEI distributor. For the drive line i have an AOD with 2400 stall torque converter and 3:73 gears.

I have a hesitation when i hit the throttle.

Would the mechanical fuel pump cause possible issues? I noticed when i changed the carb that the fuel had run back down the line and needed to pump fuel back up the line to fill the carb's bowl. If the internal check valve is bad could the pressure be low and that cause a hesitation? At and idle it appears to keep the bowl full. After the take off it seems to run fine.

For timing the HEI distributor will show my timing curve 14 degrees at idle and 32 at 3500 rpm. I had a local shop check it and he said with his timing light he was getting 16 degrees at an idle and 36 at 3500 rpm. But here's where i'm confused... I DON"T have the vacuum advance attached because of that curve. If i set the base idle at 14 degrees WITHOUT the advance hooked up (and yes, i sealed all vacuum ports etc). Could that be causing problems? Does having the vacuum advance connected affect initial timing on take off? Should i retard the timing further then hook up the vacuum advance?

Any thoughts or ideas would be greatly appreciated.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
fox5oh help diagnosing engine trouble 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 3
G megasquirt trouble Digital Self-tuning Forum 0
E What electric fan are you guys running? Having trouble locating a GENUINE MOTORCRAFT! 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
G Engine Troubles Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 11
Wayne Waldrep Engine Trouble with the old pile...I mean car. Need some help. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
T Engine Am I in Trouble? 331 Stoker Fuel. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 17
1 Engine 91 5.0 no start ECU pin 57 trace Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
K Engine Tps code 63 troubles Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 10
R ECU Tuning Help 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 13
Eilermoon P0403 Error Code 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
W vm1 with 93 engine harness Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
maisonmays22 Trouble when engine is warm. Digital Self-tuning Forum 3
F Transmission install trouble/clutch fork trouble Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
N Please Help I'm Having Trouble with my 1994 Mustang GT 5.0 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 6
Z Having Trouble Finding a Specific Part 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 5
marcelo Ms PNP2 Troubles Digital Self-tuning Forum 16
tsiemens 86 Mustang trouble codes 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 7
R My car has trouble starting 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 14
R IMRC Troubles 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
S Cooling troubles 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 7
9 Car troubles 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 5
J Rear diff trouble 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 4
S K-member troubles 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 7
S 87 Fox 5.0 steering shaft short after rack pulled. Installation trouble now. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
I Tapping on fuel lines and trouble starting SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 2
T Engine 2006 mustang gt 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 5
B Engine Friends, I'm having trouble with my 86 starting. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
R Engine 1989 LX - Engine Trouble Noise & Rich - Help Appreciated Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
A Engine Trouble 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 4
G Drivetrain 2007 GT/CS Trans/shift trouble 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 0
G Drivetrain 2007 GT/CS 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 0
Y trouble with 70 mach hood turn signal Classic Mustang Specific Tech 1
budstang50 A/C trouble??? 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
B 2001 3.8 L V6 - Stalling while driving SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 2
H 1989 gt vortech supercharged microsquirt, having trouble getting idle set, need a tune to compare. Digital Self-tuning Forum 4
L C4 trouble 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 0
A 5.0 trouble 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 4
M 1970 Mach 1 Mustang Trouble 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 2
H Trouble Removing Power Steering Pump Pulley SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 1
B 1965 Mustang Troubles 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 3
M Autolite 4100 Trouble 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 2
T T5 Install Trouble Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
P Alarm/anti Theft Trouble 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 7
L 2005 V6 Mustang Trouble 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
C Help With Bucking And Stalling 1990 Mustang Lx Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
S 98 3.8 To 5.0 Swap. Motor Mount Trouble! 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 8
T Wiring Troubles Help!!!!!!!! 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 7
M Misfire Hesitation And Popping Sounds SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 11
SlayAllTires Possible Eec Troubles! Help! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 16
B Ignition And Starting Trouble Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
Similar threads
Top Bottom