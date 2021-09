Hello. I have a 95 cobra with the 5.0 engine. I’m changing the spark plugs and cannot figure out how to remove the #4 plug. It’s the one on the passenger side, furthest back one. There’s a big pipe in the way, not sure the name of it but it connects into the stock header and upper intake. I’ve tried all different angles and ways to try to get onto the plug but no luck. Any advice would be appreciated. Is it ok to loosen and move the big pipe out of the way?