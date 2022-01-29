Trouble setting timing 1990 LX 5.0 (EEC keeps readjusting timing when spout put back in to 14-16 degrees BTC)

T

taws1961

New Member
Dec 14, 2020
3
0
1
60
Florida
I brought the car up to operating temp and shut it off. I took the spout out, loosened the the distributor lock down nut then hooked up the timing light assuring #1 cylinder was selected and arrow pointing toward the spark plug. Turned the car on and adjusted distributor until 10 degree BTC was lined up with mark over harmonic balancer and on the harmonic balancer. I tightened to lock down nut on the distributor assuring that the distributor didn't move while doing so. I rechecking the timing again and it was still at 10 degrees BTC. I the shut the car off and plugged in the spout. I turned the car back on and assumed the EEC had recognized the new setting of the distributor, but it had advanced it to 14-16 degrees BTC. I repeated this process 3 times with the same results. My harmonic balancer is wobbling some, but not enough in my estimation to throw things off too much. Am I missing something else or will EEC continue to advance timing no matter how many times I set it to 10 degrees BTC? 168K Miles......Please help!
 

7991LXnSHO

7991LXnSHO

wanna catch the space herp
10 Year Member
Sep 1, 2010
5,881
2,124
194
Kearney, NE
The spout out timing is static or base timing. The spout in allows the computer to adjust timing further as needed on the fly.
Unless your distributor is actually moving and throwing off base timing, it sounds like it is running as it should.
 
