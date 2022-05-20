I’m having problems with getting my new 87 5.0 lx to run properly and as well as when trying to start it I have to loosen the distributor and turn the timing up and down while the car is cranking to get it to start, once it does start and I set the timing to 10 degrees btc it’s runs good till it gets up to temp then the car backfires threw the exhaust doesn’t want to idle and will cut out if you give it more then 1/4 throttle



Car has new coil, distributor, plugs, fuel pressure is good



Any ideas ?