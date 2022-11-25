Trouble starting

Hey everyone,
I’ve been running in circles trying to get my mustang to start. I have a 66 mustang l6 200 with a 136 tooth flywheel. I’ve been through 2 new starters and keeping coming across the same problem where they have a hard time spinning the engine. I have a new battery that’s working fine, I turn the key starter try’s to engage and then smoking.
I’ve been running in circles trying to get my mustang to start. I have a 66 mustang l6 200 with a 136 tooth flywheel. I’ve been through 2 new starters and keeping coming across the same problem where they have a hard time spinning the engine. I have a new battery that’s working fine, I turn the key starter try’s to engage and then smoking.