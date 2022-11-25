Trouble starting

J

Joeny

New Member
Oct 26, 2022
2
0
1
Hey everyone,

I’ve been running in circles trying to get my mustang to start. I have a 66 mustang l6 200 with a 136 tooth flywheel. I’ve been through 2 new starters and keeping coming across the same problem where they have a hard time spinning the engine. I have a new battery that’s working fine, I turn the key starter try’s to engage and then smoking.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

6t8stang
67 no power to coil yet turns over
Replies
16
Views
408
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
6t8stang
6t8stang
1
Engine STARTER GRINDING/RUBBING
Replies
10
Views
323
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
CAMTWO1070
CAMTWO1070
E
Starter Solenoid Burned Out / Constant 12 volts on "S" Post
Replies
15
Views
993
Classic Mustang Specific Tech
ESolorzano
E
D
Engine starts, but will not run
Replies
8
Views
375
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
Dickj
D
J
Clutch pedal won’t return
Replies
1
Views
138
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
Noobz347
Noobz347
Top Bottom
Hot
New
Forum List
Menu