Troubleshooting coolant leak and my 1995 Mustang 3.8 L 5 speed

Good morning everybody I'm new to this site new to Mustangs. I purchased a 95 Mustang 3.8 liter about a year ago who's the good up until the last couple months. The heater core went out in it about 3 weeks ago tackled that task which took me about 12 hours but I did it taking the whole – out and everything so I'm trying to be Hands-On with this next dilemma I have. Not sure but the other day when I was sitting at the red light getting ready to put it in first gear as I put it in first gear it popped out on me I've done a little research and I do believe it might be a seal or something in my transmission the clutch goes all the way down to the floor but it's not loose at all and the two gears up underneath the dash above the pedals seem to be in the right place. Now I do believe the leak is coming from the bell housing but I'm not sure that's what I'm trying to find out now. Hoping somebody out here can help me pretty sure I can do it I've never worked on car before in my life but YouTube helps everything. Whatis the most common problems for a transmission leak? 20210404_182754.jpg 20210404_182719.jpg 20210404_182701.jpg 20210404_182621.jpg 20210404_182526.jpg 20210404_182507.jpg 20210404_181133.jpg 20210404_181115.jpg 20210404_181105.jpg 20210404_181048.jpg gaskets and seals I would suppose?
 

General karthief said:
Are you sure that's trans fluid?
Have you checked the fluid level?
Oh, welcome to stangnet
Click to expand...
Thanks.brother. Well I wasn't sure that it was the trans fluid it at first and I found out that it wasn't so we're in the clear on that. I did go ahead and drain the old fluid out and put new fluid in since I was already on that page anyways but like I said on the previous post I had to replace the heater core because it was leaking freeze. I do believe it's still the freeze because if I remember correctly when I filled the radiator back up it was orange and reddish antifreeze unlike the neon yellow. Im used to. so...Idk. it's just odd how the clutch pedal goes all the way down to the floor but since I put the fluid in it it's actually doing a little bit better so now it's back to pinpointing the leak of the antifreeze
 
:poo:
 

nickyb

nickyb

WAIT,you now have a pair?
10 Year Member
Apr 3, 2009
878
372
93
58
nevada
First get some engine gunk , preferably the foam one. Spray the underside and then wash it off( self car wash sprayer work well).Once clean and dry it'll be easier to pinpoint leak/leaks.
 
nickyb said:
First get some engine gunk , preferably the foam one. Spray the underside and then wash it off( self car wash sprayer work well).Once clean and dry it'll be easier to pinpoint leak/leaks.
Click to expand...
Cool I'll try that thanks! I said under today bring it our two and I know it's different. Coming from the transmission so. If the thermostat was bad though wouldn't it run hot a lot of the times I do have a brand new thermostat and Gasket I can put on there
 
nickyb

nickyb

WAIT,you now have a pair?
10 Year Member
Apr 3, 2009
878
372
93
58
nevada
T stat can leak and not run hot till coolant gets low. Just do the decrease first then find the leak.
 
General karthief

General karthief

wonder how much it would cost to ship you a pair
Mod Dude
Aug 25, 2016
19,189
6,362
193
polk county florida
I'll move this where I think it will get some traction. Since it's a sn95 V6 I'll put it in the 96 up sn95 forums because I believe those are the same tech.
That said, I agree a good cleaning is in order, also you can rent a coolant system pressure tester at your local parts store that will put pressure into the system that should reveal leaks. Be prepared, there may be more than one by the looks of some of those pics.
I also edited your title, hope you don't mind.
 
