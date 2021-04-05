Troubleshooting transmission leak and my 1995 Mustang 3.8 L 5 speed

4thGenNoob
Good morning everybody I'm new to this site new to Mustangs. I purchased a 95 Mustang 3.8 liter about a year ago who's the good up until the last couple months. The heater core went out in it about 3 weeks ago tackled that task which took me about 12 hours but I did it taking the whole – out and everything so I'm trying to be Hands-On with this next dilemma I have. Not sure but the other day when I was sitting at the red light getting ready to put it in first gear as I put it in first gear it popped out on me I've done a little research and I do believe it might be a seal or something in my transmission the clutch goes all the way down to the floor but it's not loose at all and the two gears up underneath the dash above the pedals seem to be in the right place. Now I do believe the leak is coming from the bell housing but I'm not sure that's what I'm trying to find out now. Hoping somebody out here can help me pretty sure I can do it I've never worked on car before in my life but YouTube helps everything. Whatis the most common problems for a transmission leak? gaskets and seals I would suppose?