Troubleshooting transmission leak and my 1995 Mustang 3.8 L 5 speed

4

4thGenNoob

Member
Apr 5, 2021
2
1
13
41
37620
Good morning everybody I'm new to this site new to Mustangs. I purchased a 95 Mustang 3.8 liter about a year ago who's the good up until the last couple months. The heater core went out in it about 3 weeks ago tackled that task which took me about 12 hours but I did it taking the whole – out and everything so I'm trying to be Hands-On with this next dilemma I have. Not sure but the other day when I was sitting at the red light getting ready to put it in first gear as I put it in first gear it popped out on me I've done a little research and I do believe it might be a seal or something in my transmission the clutch goes all the way down to the floor but it's not loose at all and the two gears up underneath the dash above the pedals seem to be in the right place. Now I do believe the leak is coming from the bell housing but I'm not sure that's what I'm trying to find out now. Hoping somebody out here can help me pretty sure I can do it I've never worked on car before in my life but YouTube helps everything. Whatis the most common problems for a transmission leak? 20210404_182754.jpg 20210404_182719.jpg 20210404_182701.jpg 20210404_182621.jpg 20210404_182526.jpg 20210404_182507.jpg 20210404_181133.jpg 20210404_181115.jpg 20210404_181105.jpg 20210404_181048.jpg gaskets and seals I would suppose?
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

G
Engine Left side cylinder missfire 3.8 1995
Replies
0
Views
30
SN95 V6 Mustang Tech
Gana145
G
W
Transmission Swap or rebuild
Replies
5
Views
303
SN95 V6 Mustang Tech
nickyb
nickyb
T
Electrical Ignition Diagram for 1995 3.8 ? for my 5.8engine swap.
Replies
1
Views
233
SN95 V6 Mustang Tech
Turbo_Charged_95
T
V
Engine 1990 GT Manual Transmission - Oil Leak and Water plug
Replies
8
Views
709
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Vix
V
F
1995 3.8 throwing lean code on right bank only.
Replies
0
Views
118
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
fbama73
F
Top Bottom