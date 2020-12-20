Engine Truck 5.0L into a 69 stang

B

bubbanubs

New Member
Apr 12, 2019
7
0
1
66
Ohio
I needed some help. I was able to pick up a 5.0L and AOD out of a 92 F150. I actually drove the truck before they pulled the engine. For $300 i thought it was a great deal. Engine only had 78,000 on it. I made a mistake not asking him for the ecu. I'm trying to fine out what I need to do, so I can use the factory EFI and what I need to do to the engine to make it work in my 69 coupe. Also would like to use the AOD in coupe also, but need to know what needs to be changed. I would greatly appreciate all the help I can get.
 

