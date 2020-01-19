Trunk lid question

Gs87GT

Gs87GT

Sep 25, 2019
Guys, good morning.

I'd like to buy a trunk lid for my 87GT convertible to replace the factory one with the luggage rack on it which I do not care for.

I'm assuming any from an 87-93 notch would work, correct?

The convertible trunk has those fake hinges on it that go over top of where the main hinges are. When I go to the notch trunk lid, what is involved in installing the fake hinges on the notch trunk lid? Is it simply drilling holes? How do those fake hinges attach to the trunk lid?

I'd rather they not be there at all, however they (fake hinge) attaches to the trim that runs along the bottom of the convertible top, or covers the top body line on the convertibles, so I'm going to have to put them on the notch trunk lid

Thanks Gents!
 

Top Bottom