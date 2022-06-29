Trunk lid will not stay open

My trunk lid on my 71 Mach1 with spoiler will nit stay open.
I looked and it is on the 3rd notch already.
The only time I would like it to stay open is at the Charity car shows.
Is there a way to keep open without replacing the torsion bars?
From what I have seen it is not an easy task.
 

