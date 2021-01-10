Trunk light 921 LED replacement

Hammer6.0

Hammer6.0

Member
Dec 25, 2006
6
4
13
After being disappointed with w5w/194/168 wedge LED bulbs for the 921 trunk light, I bought this one and it actually fit and is actually at least as bright if not brighter than the stock 921 bulb. I went with the warm white version for personal preference to make it look close to OEM but there is a 6000K cool white version too

the flat design works well because of the way that the light is positioned in the stock socket


I did have to pinch the connectors into the plastic wedge base and it was quite fiddly to put in.
 

Attachments

  • Trunk921.jpg
    Trunk921.jpg
    380.7 KB · Views: 1

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Hammer6.0
LED (or any) License plate bulb replacement
Replies
0
Views
151
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Hammer6.0
Hammer6.0
Diode Dynamics
  • Sticky
Video: How To Install S550 Mustang Interior Leds! 2015 Interior Led Conversion Kit!
Replies
7
Views
3K
Diode Dynamics
Diode Dynamics
Diode Dynamics
stang89bidges
Diy 87-93 Mustang Instrument Cluster Led Upgrade And Triple Guage Pod Install
Replies
4
Views
9K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
stang89bidges
stang89bidges
Diode Dynamics
  • Sticky
Mustang Fog Light Led Bulbs! Plug & Play Install! See Install Comparison Photos!
Replies
29
Views
17K
Diode Dynamics
Diode Dynamics
Diode Dynamics
Diode Dynamics
  • Sticky
Fs: Interior Led Kit! Check Out The Comparison Pics!
Replies
15
Views
15K
Diode Dynamics
Diode Dynamics
Diode Dynamics
Top Bottom