Trunk light 921 LED replacement

After being disappointed with w5w/194/168 wedge LED bulbs for the 921 trunk light, I bought this one and it actually fit and is actually at least as bright if not brighter than the stock 921 bulb. I went with the warm white version for personal preference to make it look close to OEM but there is a 6000K cool white version toothe flat design works well because of the way that the light is positioned in the stock socketI did have to pinch the connectors into the plastic wedge base and it was quite fiddly to put in.