I am hoping that someone can shed some light on this situation. I have a 97 cobra, I also have someone willing to sell me a supercharger off a lightning truck (Eaton Gen IV I believe). I need to know somethings before I start down this hole, like;

First-Will this supercharger be compatible with my car (the 4.6)?

Second-What other components will I have to install (i.e. fuel injectors, cooling system)?

Third-Is it worth the time and effort. I have read up on superchargers and some people of course have the mindset of go big or go home! Should I start down this path or just work on the grand slam (like twin turbo's!)