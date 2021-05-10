I got a bone stock 5.0 86 Capri RS and I'm trying to decide on heads. I'm looking to go on the second hand side, so like pick n pull. but I cant make up my mind on whether I want aluminum or stick with iron. I do want to lose weight in the front, but I also want the availability and cheapness that comes with the second hand GT40P heads.

Just want her lighter and faster for now until I can drop good money on the old girl.