I got a bone stock 5.0 86 Capri RS and I'm trying to decide on heads. I'm looking to go on the second hand side, so like pick n pull. but I cant make up my mind on whether I want aluminum or stick with iron. I do want to lose weight in the front, but I also want the availability and cheapness that comes with the second hand GT40P heads.
Just want her lighter and faster for now until I can drop good money on the old girl.
