Trying to Diagnose a Solid Theft Light

Hey Guys!

I'm the original owner of a 1999 Mustang GT and I'm having an issue with my theft light.



Seemingly every other day I come out to my driveway and see that the THEFT light in my dashboard is lit up solidly. Even when the car is off. The car starts and runs perfectly every time however, I can't seem to find a way to make that dang light go away for good. Sometimes I leave it alone for a few hours and it goes away by itself. It seems to be totally random.



Disconnecting the battery for an hour makes it go away, but only temporarily.



According to my research this may be an issue with either the key itself or with the transceiver (immobilizer module) within the steering column.



I'm going to the dealership on Friday to replace the transceiver and get new keys, but I was wondering if anybody else has figured out a solution to this problem.

There are a couple of forums about it scattered throughout the internet, but none of them seem to give a solid answer.