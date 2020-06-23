Trying to figure out how the "valley heater hose" connects to the back of the water pump

Kevin Kurtz
Member
-
- Jan 23, 2020
-
- 14
-
- 1
-
- 13
-
- 60
Hi Folks,
I'm rebuilding a 4.6L DOHC engine for an 03 Maraduer. I'm re-assembling after the engine dressings now...
the metal tube (heater hose) that runs through the valley and connects to the back of the water pump is puzzling me.
Specifically, I am wondering if there should be o-ring(s) on the nipple that protrudes from the back of the water pump into the valley.
I just don't recall from the disassembly if there were o-ring(s) there or not. I cannot find any schematics or other info online or in my 4.6Ldohc shop manual that would help me.
Anyone know?
I've included a photo of the nipple protruding into the valley. The metal tube is also shown.
I'm rebuilding a 4.6L DOHC engine for an 03 Maraduer. I'm re-assembling after the engine dressings now...
the metal tube (heater hose) that runs through the valley and connects to the back of the water pump is puzzling me.
Specifically, I am wondering if there should be o-ring(s) on the nipple that protrudes from the back of the water pump into the valley.
I just don't recall from the disassembly if there were o-ring(s) there or not. I cannot find any schematics or other info online or in my 4.6Ldohc shop manual that would help me.
Anyone know?
I've included a photo of the nipple protruding into the valley. The metal tube is also shown.