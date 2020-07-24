Trying to figure which headers I need for my project

I am in the process of having my 67 Fastback restomod built. It has the TCI suspension installed, MII rack & pinion front(2” drop spindles)/4-link rear. Going with a fresh engine from FordStrokers, 331. Tranny will be a 4R70W.



Does anyone have a definitive answer as to what headers will fit? I’m assuming most shorties will but if anyone here has this setup or similar I would like to know which headers fit.



Many thanks,

Nail