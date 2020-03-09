I've spend the better half of 2 weeks trying to find diagrams for my 1989 5.0 5sp GT and have not come across ones that are accurate. I have a haynes manual, and they are too generic and have too much missing info.



Everyone sent me to the "veryuseful" site that has diagrams from tmoss but they are not accurate. the pins are wrong, and many wire colors are off.



So I bought a 1989 mustang full service manual from "emanualonline" and boy was that a waste of money. The entire electrical section is blurry and unreadable. (i've contacted them about it and they are fighting me about refunding my money. I was going to try alldatadiy but i've had mixed results using them.



So where is a good place to get a diagram of the wiring? I need everything front to back, top to bottom. I'm gutting ALL unnecessary wiring, while doing my best to maintain the stock appearance and functions. which means I want the dash and gauges to work, the chimes to work, warning lights... However I'm getting rid of ac/heat, cruise control, efi, a9l computer, and anything else I can dump with the carbed engine swap I'm doing. I should be able to use the stock gauges for everything except maybe oil pressure, which I have a mechanical gauge mounted on the wiper cowl.



I was going to buy a new harness from ron francis wiring, but after tearing the dash out, theres only 64 wires back there, so how hard could it be??!!