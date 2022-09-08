Hey guys,



I recently bought the lmr factory style alternator, water pump, and crank pulleys for our 90 7 up vert. I am using these to replace the current under drive pulleys that are on the car.



It appears one of the previous owners thought it was a good idea to use red loctite on all of the pulleys bolts. I've already replaced the alternator pulley and removed the water pump pulley. But now I can't seem to loosen up the crank Allen style bolts. Probably doesn't help that the crank is turning some while I'm trying to loosen it.



My thought is maybe I should have left the belt on and started with that pulley. I'm now thinking that I should apply some heat to the bolt heads.



Any other tips?