Engine Trying to remove crankshaft pulley bolts

91GTstroked

91GTstroked

5 Year Member
Jun 14, 2007
399
192
63
Hey guys,

I recently bought the lmr factory style alternator, water pump, and crank pulleys for our 90 7 up vert. I am using these to replace the current under drive pulleys that are on the car.

It appears one of the previous owners thought it was a good idea to use red loctite on all of the pulleys bolts. I've already replaced the alternator pulley and removed the water pump pulley. But now I can't seem to loosen up the crank Allen style bolts. Probably doesn't help that the crank is turning some while I'm trying to loosen it.

My thought is maybe I should have left the belt on and started with that pulley. I'm now thinking that I should apply some heat to the bolt heads.

Any other tips?
 

  • Sponsors(?)


dgollem

dgollem

Active Member
May 5, 2004
200
27
49
Waldorf MD
91GTstroked said:
Hey guys,

I recently bought the lmr factory style alternator, water pump, and crank pulleys for our 90 7 up vert. I am using these to replace the current under drive pulleys that are on the car.

It appears one of the previous owners thought it was a good idea to use red loctite on all of the pulleys bolts. I've already replaced the alternator pulley and removed the water pump pulley. But now I can't seem to loosen up the crank Allen style bolts. Probably doesn't help that the crank is turning some while I'm trying to loosen it.

My thought is maybe I should have left the belt on and started with that pulley. I'm now thinking that I should apply some heat to the bolt heads.

Any other tips?
Click to expand...
Heat the bolts. The internet says to about 500 degrees, you can use a propane torch. Some times striking the wrench with a hammer will transfer energy without rotating the crank assuming you cant fit an impact gun in there
 
  • Like
Reactions: 1 user
91GTstroked

91GTstroked

5 Year Member
Jun 14, 2007
399
192
63
dgollem said:
Heat the bolts. The internet says to about 500 degrees, you can use a propane torch. Some times striking the wrench with a hammer will transfer energy without rotating the crank assuming you cant fit an impact gun in there
Click to expand...
Thanks for the tip. I tried fitting my impact in there, but it wouldn't fit . I'll jack the car up and work from underneath. Heat it up, and see if I can wack it loose.
 
General karthief

General karthief

wonder how much it would cost to ship you a pair
Mod Dude
Aug 25, 2016
23,276
8,554
203
polk county florida
I don't like applying heat to that area, probably just chicken,
Crank the engine over by hand counter clockwise with the #1 plug out (you can pull all if you like ) till almost tdc, poke some rope into the spark plug hole, as much as you can while still leaving a tail of rope sticking out the hole, now as you attempt to loosen the bolt the crank will only turn till it compresses the rope and the engine will not turn any further and you can break loose the bolt..
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

impropernick
V belt crank and water pump pulley diameters
Replies
0
Views
313
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
impropernick
impropernick
M
Will New Water Pump be immediately damaged if Power Steering Pulley is a little tough to rotate?
Replies
56
Views
974
2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk-
manicmechanic007
manicmechanic007
S
96-04 Steeda UDP using ONLY Water pump & crank pulley?
Replies
0
Views
294
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Stangg338
S
pavlos413
Serpentine Belt size and Underdrive Pulleys
Replies
3
Views
427
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
evintho
evintho
rotorhead22
Crank pulley bolts
Replies
6
Views
504
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
rotorhead22
rotorhead22
Top Bottom