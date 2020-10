I had my car dyno tuned and I would like to be able to load the tune I just bought on to my laptop so I have it as a backup and so I can see what all has changed and how he got it to idle so well. I'm not sure if it will be called something different or the same as I had called the tune I had made? I just don't want to loose a $600 tune with the click of the wrong button!

Looking for advice Please!