Tune up and cel code questions

M

Matt300ZXT

Member
Jul 10, 2008
6
1
14
Hey guys, since I'm no Mustang expert I figured I'd defer to the experts. I have a friend with a 00 Mustang GT that has a couple CELs and needs a tune up and wanted to ask you guys what you recommend.

As I stated, it's a 2000 model but about a month ago, her timing chain went and was told she needed to buy a new timing chain kit. Turns out, when it went, it took a good bit of material with it. It trashed some of the chambers in one of the heads, took the oil pump with it, etc. So her friend had a wrecked 97 GT and she had him swap the engine out of it to put in hers, along with the new timing chain kit she had purchased already. She's been driving it since but has mentioned she has some CELs, and the low coolant light stays on. She said the misfiring makes her hesitant to take it on longer drives and her fuel mileage is starting to suffer. She doesn't know if he did plugs and a basic tune up while he had the car or not.

She is getting a P0306, a pending fault for C1501 (whatever a chassis code is), and a pending P0455. So with the misfire, I plan on getting some new plugs and installing those and cleaning the connectors on all the coil packs and seeing if that clears up the misfire before I swap a coil from another cylinder onto #6 to see if the misfire follows the coilpack or if it stays on #6. For the P0455, I'll get a new gas cap and check the area around the fill neck for any potential worn rubber or holes in the fill neck and check out as many vacuum lines as I can find. If that doesn't yield any results, I'll check further into that one.

As far as the plugs go, what do you guys like to have them gapped at? When I was checking various brands on Rock Auto yesterday, there were multiple brands that stated they came pregapped to specific clearances. I've always had good luck with NGK in my imports and domestics but if there is a plug with a proper pregap, I'll order those.

Are there any issues related to swapping the older 97 motor into the 00? Maybe the newer models used different sensors that would potentially cause issues, or is everything on the motors the same so it's plug and play?

I did read yesterday that it is quite common for the coolant low light to come on due to what is likely a worn out sensor in the reservoir, but for good measure, I want to flush out as much of the coolant as I can and put in fresh 50/50 mix with distilled water, and flush out the heater core some too. That way, it's prepared for when fall/winter roll around. I don't know if the guy used a garden hose to fill it, if it has any coolant in it and is mostly just water or what.

What are your opinions on the Denso, Delphi, or NGK coilpacks? They're about $10 cheaper than the Motorcraft and one of those is likely the manufacturer or the Motorcraft anyways. I've always been told by mechanics I trust that when replacing coilpacks, replace them all at once or they will eventually start to fail and you'll be in the same boat you were before; so that'd be an $80 savings.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
mikes2008gt CEL on after install rear o2's (Bama Tune) 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 2
nycstang37 LT's and CEL and tune questions... 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 2
M CEL After Dyno Tune w/ Diablo 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 3
D After SCT Tune, CEL still won't go off 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 18
K The ole new guy cant tune bit.. 88 5.0 fox microsquirt Digital Self-tuning Forum 2
A Catless exhaust..Tune required? 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 7
J MS3 Goldbox Spark cut limiter with TFI?? Digital Self-tuning Forum 2
D Can anyone adjust my tune for 42lb injectors? SCT X4 tuner Digital Self-tuning Forum 1
John Dirks Jr Digital Tuning new inj / maf - need tune? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 14
White Wolf Fresh Nitrous Tune 2005 - 2014 Specific V6 Tech 2
9 Can someone help me with my tune. Digital Self-tuning Forum 7
P Forced Induction Vortech Tuner in Atlanta Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
PayUpSuka V1 S-trim tune help Digital Self-tuning Forum 4
E Fastlane Motorsports dyno tuning ? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 0
17P51GT Flex Fuel Tunes 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 6
GodStang VE Analyze vs Tune Analyze Live Digital Self-tuning Forum 3
W 347 Header Size and exhaust Diameter 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 51
bmgstang Need help with tune high idle Digital Self-tuning Forum 7
M New Build PCM, Tuning, PATS SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
C Microsquirt tuning and surging idle problems Digital Self-tuning Forum 7
M Need help tuning megasquirt with kenne bell supercharger Digital Self-tuning Forum 9
R 89' Stang - MS2PNP - Post tune - Surging issues Digital Self-tuning Forum 5
L 1997 Cobra Tune Question (and some background on the car) SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
N Advice on EFI tuning solution on a tiny budget Digital Self-tuning Forum 5
Blucifer99 Pop and bang tunes...... best and safest way to make them? Digital Self-tuning Forum 4
LILCBRA 14point7 Spartan 2 install, Holley 4150 tuning, & exhaust escapades 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 105
1 SCT BA5000 MAF Transfer Function Digital Self-tuning Forum 3
G Engine Tuning options? No one here in AZ seems to do it Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 9
P What tuning platform are you using? Digital Self-tuning Forum 0
Jacobhollis Unknown tune! 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 1
S New throttle body tune required 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 6
94tang Electrical or tune related? Digital Self-tuning Forum 15
White Wolf Fresh Dyno Tune - Voodoo Racing 2005 - 2014 Specific V6 Tech 17
Z Bama SCT x3 tune settings SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
R ECU Tuning Help 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 13
ebowie 351w with Trick Flow 11r heads with BBK tuned headers in 1995 SN95GT fit ? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 2
elio3848 95 MUSTANG TUNE HELP 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 23
S 2002 mustang gt nitrous tuning Digital Self-tuning Forum 0
B 331 t trim 80lb injector tune help please Digital Self-tuning Forum 3
4 Digital Tuning Backup Tune for 2012 Mustang GT, Computer Code ZFK0 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 0
J Tune Causing Problems 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 5
A Any help with Microsquirt tuning would be very much appreciated Digital Self-tuning Forum 14
2 Sct x4 won't hold custom tune Digital Self-tuning Forum 2
M 05-09 Custom Tune Qustion 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 1
R Need MSPNP2 tune help/guidance Digital Self-tuning Forum 7
P Returning to stock question SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 5
N Engine Tuning issue Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 19
M 04' (40th Anniversary V6) New Battery, Tune-Up, Ran Great... Now No Power Or Communication With Comp. 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 5
MoneyMike11 Steeda Tunes 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
S Do I really need a dyno tune for a JLT cai? Digital Self-tuning Forum 4
Similar threads
Top Bottom