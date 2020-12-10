Tuner chip (I think)

Greetings all.
I bought a 94 GT a few days ago at auction. The auctioneet said the car was running poorly and black smoke was pouring out of the exhaust when it briefly started.
I've built a few Fox body 5.0's in the past and needed a new challenge. So I took a gamble and bought it.
Towed it home and saw a chip for the ECU (at least what I think) sitting in the console.
The plug wires were all mixed up, plugs were sooty and there are no o2 sensors or resistors attached to the o2 wiring. Also has an aftermarket MAF sensor.
The car has a BBK cold air and BBK headers. There is a gauge on the fuel rail showing 40 psi when cranking.
Before plugging this 'chip' into the ECU, I'm wondering if anyone recognizes the brand? or offer suggestions to resolve this fuel issue.

Thanks.
