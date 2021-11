Iam in the process of purchasing 93 Mustang gt. 5.0. Modifications are: cobra intake, gt40 heads, e303 cam, 130 amp alt. Aluminum radiator, ele. Fans, x pipe with Flowmasters, 3:73 gears. Still has original ecu. Iam looking for some tuning advice. I've seen that mspnp2 has good reviews. Would like something plug and play. Never tuned before. Definitely newbie friendly.. Much appreciated.