Engine Tuning options? No one here in AZ seems to do it

G

ggradtech

Active Member
Jun 17, 2016
163
17
28
52
I have a 93 Mustang with a 351 swap. Car runs really well, but I’d like to get it more ”dialed in” . No on seems to want to tune these cars now. AEM pretty much refused, and I’m not getting a good feeling with www.bieberfever.com. Not sure what else I can do. The only small drivability issue
I have is when the car is cold./ first driven. I will get a backfire, but only when in 4th gear until it’s warmed up. The car drives great and idle/drivability is not an issue. I just don’t know how rich (or lean) my fuel ratio is. I guess I could go the Megasquirt/ Holley FI, etc standalone route, but I’d rather not.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


a91what

a91what

SendMeUrDataLog
Mod Dude
Apr 6, 2011
9,794
5,823
204
31
Hillsborough county
That always depends on the budget, having a chip burned is going to cost you roughly the same as putting in a entry level standalone.
EFIsource currently has the foxbody ms3pnp unit on sale for 795 that is a amazing price for an ms3x pnp unit that is capable enough of winning prostock races [because they do]

now if I were you I would contact dirtydirtyracing for the stock stuff if you intend to stay with the stock ecu or even @Decipha may be able to help
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
O Digital Tuning Tuning Options Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 13
FrankenStang88 Digital Tuning Options On Tuning? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
D tuning options for a 93' Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
S tuning options for 93 fox Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
Stanger007 First Look at a New Tuning Option 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 23
Similar threads
Digital Tuning Tuning Options
Digital Tuning Options On Tuning?
tuning options for a 93'
tuning options for 93 fox
First Look at a New Tuning Option
Top Bottom