Turbine input speed sensor trouble

Nov 29, 1999



2005 GT with automatic ,Getting a code for the input speed sensor circut ,how do i test the sensor ,and what should it read ?
Ford told me it was the shift solonoids ,gave a rediculouse price so i changed that my self ,big surprise it threw the same code again .changed the sensor but it still throws the code . I was told a lot of the aftermarket sensors are crap right out of the box so i would like to test this one before i attempt to change it again ,it is a PITA to get to .
