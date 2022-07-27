Turbine input speed sensor trouble

2005 GT with automatic ,Getting a code for the input speed sensor circut ,how do i test the sensor ,and what should it read ?

Ford told me it was the shift solonoids ,gave a rediculouse price so i changed that my self ,big surprise it threw the same code again .changed the sensor but it still throws the code . I was told a lot of the aftermarket sensors are crap right out of the box so i would like to test this one before i attempt to change it again ,it is a PITA to get to .