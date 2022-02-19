Turbo 2V Catchcan

Hello, I'm sure this has been asked a lot but wanting a fresh set of answers to what I've got going on. My turbo 2v running 10-12 lbs of boost has a ton of blowby coming out of the pcv valve and the vent tube. I've got a vibrant catchcan on the way with 2 10AN hoses and 2 10AN end fittings for the catchcan. The question I can't seem to find an answer for is whether or not the 10AN hose will connect straight into the PCV Valve, or if I am removing the valve entirely and attaching another 10AN fitting to the hole the valve is in? If I have to remove the valve and attach a fitting, how would I even go about doing that in terms of actually getting the fitting in place securely?



For backstory, my tuner has already removed all hoses that connect to the valve and the vent tube and its basically just spraying all over the engine bay.



Since the vent tube doesn't really do much would I also just attach the 10AN hose directly to it as well?



Thanks for the help, this is a pretty confusing topic that doesn't really seem to have clear answers so hopefully this clears it up!