Turbo 351W Tuning Tips

W

WindyWindsor

New Member
Jan 10, 2021
1
0
1
37
Oregon
Hello guys, I was told to come here for some input regarding my newly turbocharged 351W. I have been running the engine (N/A) and trans on an MS3x and Microsquirt for the last year, but I couldn't call my tune optimized.

The motor is a stock F4TE short block, Comp XE266HR cam, SVO Lightning lower and Explorer upper intake, 70mm TB, 60cc chamber BluePrint Engines cylinder heads (should make for 9:1 compression), DNA "GT45" turbo, 4" dump to dual 3" straight-through exhaust. MS3x + Microsquirt trans control, 40# Accel injectors, FiTech HyperFuel surge tank/pump ("supports 800HP"), stock TFI ignition.

On paper this engine should be about 350HP. I have a "5-pound" spring in the wastegate, but it's eBay stuff so I'm not sure what to expect. Per injector calculators, I have enough injector for about 550HP at 85% DC. Not looking to blow my transmission up right away either, so I'm hoping to keep the power modest.

Transmission is a 4R70W with a shift kit and I have a 3.70 ratio axle.

I've attached my current tune. Again, it's drivable (I've put thousands of miles on it), but I don't claim it to be otherwise good or optimized. I have done some offline tweaking in the boost range but the engine hasn't been run on it. I'm open to all suggestions if you see something strange.

I'm hoping to have the exhaust system finished or complete enough to drive this coming week, so I will be able to make some logged runs soon.

Thanks!

20210108_195829.jpg
 

Attachments

  • 20210110 351W Gal Lenovo.zip
    1.8 MB · Views: 1

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

T
Looking for tuning help in Houston - w/ Tweecer
Replies
8
Views
690
Digital Self-tuning Forum
stanglx2002
stanglx2002
beyondEOD
94-95 Mustang GT Auto Dual Microsquirt ECUs
Replies
14
Views
1K
Digital Self-tuning Forum
stanglx2002
stanglx2002
J
*New guy* Microsquirt questions regarding required engine info.
Replies
10
Views
773
Digital Self-tuning Forum
jack.stand.racing
J
C
Microsquirt tuning and surging idle problems
Replies
7
Views
978
Digital Self-tuning Forum
csteadm
C
M
Mr.Hawver's MS3X Tuning Thread
Replies
16
Views
1K
Digital Self-tuning Forum
Mr. Hawver
M
Top Bottom