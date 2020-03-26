Hi new to the page and in desperate need of some guidance.

I have a 89 fox 5.0 with an on3performance turbo set up and for the life of me cannot figure out my hot start issue. Car has 60lb injectors, 340lhp fuel pump, new high torque starter, new coolant temp sensor, new plugs, wires, cap, rotor, new calibrated maf for injectors,new adjustable fuel regulator. And more I’m forgetting but the car will normally start cold fine and runs great no noticeable surging or anything like that and drives and pulls hard. But ones it’s warm it doesn’t like to start back up and have to let it sit while. I changed tfi modules several times and seemed to get junk ones out of the box so put original motor craft one back in. I had the car tuned and has an sct chip.

I pulled the codes and where getting codes 15,26,85. All the emissions stuff has been taken off. So leading to a possible ecu failure? I’m honestly stuck and Just wanna enjoy my car lol any help is appreciated and i may have missed something I changed but all ears.

(I believe I’m posting in the right area)