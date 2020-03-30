Turbo fox microsquirt help

Hey guys i just got my turbo kit on my fox and i was messing with the tune alittle, but was also having problems with mechanical things as this is a fresh build. So i was reading through one of the forums on here and grabbed a tune i seen and tweaked it to work with my injectors, just to get the car running. Its running now, but im having a heck of a time getting it to idle. I had it idleing, but the only way was messing with the set screw on the throttle body, and it would idle at like 1700. Since then ive been trying to get it to idle lower, and now im back to not idleing again. Any help would be appreciated, thanks in advance. I would attach a datalog, but i cant keep it idleing enough to make it worth looking at.

Mods:

Stock 302

F cam

Trickflow intake

60lb ford racing injectors

340 lph aermotive pump

76mm turbo