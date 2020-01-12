Turbo Foxbody bin files (Starting point) DUMB YOUR BIN FILES HERE NO MATTER MODS!!!!!!!

I have a foxbody mustang Ive been building it for a few years now and I can finally see the light.

Its a stock bottom end with gt40 heads and intake. Gonna run like 3psi at first just to work out the bugs before I pay for an appointment at my local dyno. If anybody has a bin file that would be close to my mod list, I would greatly appreciate it.

mods lis

76mm turbo

340lph pump

ford performance ev6 60 lbs inj

pro m calibrated for 60s

trickflow cam don't remember which one exactly