turbo oil/cooling system question

W

wikkedturbo408w

Member
Sep 23, 2020
37
11
18
17
williamsport, TN
turbo 408w stroker, around 1200-1400 hp, trying to find help on an oiling/cooling system for my turbo setup. was thinking just an external dry sump system, one pump, and an oil cooler run thru that, but would also like an electric pump for pre-ignition priming. for intercooler, i was looking at a shearer fab cooler that sits between the top plenum and the bottom plenum where the runners are on a holley hi-ram. should i go with this or run a traditional off-the-cold-side intercooler setup? opinions and tips on this and the oiling system would be very much appreciated
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

W
external oil system
Replies
0
Views
74
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
wikkedturbo408w
W
T
Fox No Boost And Stumped
Replies
63
Views
4K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
TWEECD
T
squeak93
Expired 1998 Procharged Gt--price Drop $8500 Now!
Replies
4
Views
2K
SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04)
DSG_Mach
DSG_Mach
jozsefsz
78 V6 Turbo
Replies
3
Views
3K
1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech
Little eddie
Little eddie
RyanSG
  • Locked
SOLD 1989 Turbo Mustang Gt, 700+rwhp Dynoed, 1000+rwhp Ready, Street/strip
Replies
0
Views
6K
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
RyanSG
RyanSG
Top Bottom