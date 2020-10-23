turbo oil/cooling system question

turbo 408w stroker, around 1200-1400 hp, trying to find help on an oiling/cooling system for my turbo setup. was thinking just an external dry sump system, one pump, and an oil cooler run thru that, but would also like an electric pump for pre-ignition priming. for intercooler, i was looking at a shearer fab cooler that sits between the top plenum and the bottom plenum where the runners are on a holley hi-ram. should i go with this or run a traditional off-the-cold-side intercooler setup? opinions and tips on this and the oiling system would be very much appreciated