The CAI could be the source of the problem for sure. If the turbo see's more air it certainly can create more boost, typically a tuner would fix an issue like this by setting the factory parameters differently to compensate for any modifications.

These newer cars are very sensitive to even small changes, I've seen several newer mustangs have check engine lights after installing something as simple as a CAI. Just food for thought, if the dealer tells you that the CAI is the problem them may also try to charge you for a diagnostic. My first call would be to the CAI manufacture tech line to see if others have reported similar codes or issues