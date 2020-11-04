Turn signal switch question

472viper

Oct 17, 2019
Sioux Falls SD
I have a book, "Mustang `1964 wiring diagrams" and I have a new 1964 taillight harness and turn signal switch. How come the wire colors of the switch do not match the wire diagram ? Diagram says I should have White/blue, green, green/white, orange/blue, blue, and green/orange.

What I have is 3 green wires, 2 blue wires an orange and a white. What gives and how should I wire the switch in ? Taillight harness, all wires are same color as diagram.
 

