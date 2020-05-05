Turn signals issues

I know this is a common issue I've been fighting for a while. I just replaced the multifunction switch. I have tested both fuses they both getting 12volts tested the flasher it's getting power. I tested the blue wire behind the hazard switch it is getting 12 volts. My hazards do work they are not open when I'm not using them. I tested the orange and yellow from the hazard switch to the multifunction switch and it is not getting 12volts anyone have any helpful tips. I dont have the hazard flasher in right now I've tested with it in and out. I do have a new turn signal flasher as well in.