PonyGTrider
- Feb 27, 2019
- 29
- 0
- 1
- 56
Hi all,
I removed my headers off from my twisted wedge heads for some maintenance and noticed there are substantial in exhaust interference in the BBK shortiy headers due to prominent welding beads on all the headers ports. I ground and cleaned them so they are free flow now. the problem is that the fel pro 1450 show some interference too. Should I match those gasket to the heads ports for a little better flow without interference?
Thank you all
