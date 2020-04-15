Fox Twisted Wedge Exhaust Gasket Interference

PonyGTrider

PonyGTrider

New Member
Feb 27, 2019
29
0
1
56
Mexico
Hi all,
I removed my headers off from my twisted wedge heads for some maintenance and noticed there are substantial in exhaust interference in the BBK shortiy headers due to prominent welding beads on all the headers ports. I ground and cleaned them so they are free flow now. the problem is that the fel pro 1450 show some interference too. Should I match those gasket to the heads ports for a little better flow without interference?

Thank you all
 

Attachments

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Mustang5L5 Engine Gt40x Heads, Vs Tf Twisted Wedge 170 Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 21
G 91 Lx With Twisted Wedge Running Like **** Under 2k Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 11
S Engine Trick Flow Twisted Wedge Heads, Stage 2 Cam, 1.7 Roller Rockers, Will It Work? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 9
90sickfox Build Thread Dusty's Slow Progress To Greatness... 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 2235
P SOLD Trick Flow Twisted Wedge 360hp Top End Kit Engine and Power Adder 1
Similar threads
Engine Gt40x Heads, Vs Tf Twisted Wedge 170
91 Lx With Twisted Wedge Running Like **** Under 2k
Engine Trick Flow Twisted Wedge Heads, Stage 2 Cam, 1.7 Roller Rockers, Will It Work?
Build Thread Dusty's Slow Progress To Greatness...
SOLD Trick Flow Twisted Wedge 360hp Top End Kit
Top Bottom