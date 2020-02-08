Electrical Two easy (?) electrical questions

Mustang Master
Sep 1, 2010
2,191
295
124
Kearney, NE
1. Does anyone have a diagram or picture of where the grounds are located in a 1991 5.0 LX? What about for other years of Fox bodies? I specifically am concerned about Dash ones, but any/all might need inspected after almost 30 years, and I want to prevent the standard Problem with the gauges all periodically pegging out I have had on all my other Fox bodies. The ground next to the battery is good.

2. Where exactly is the €^*~ door/key chime? The sick one I have is quiet enough to just hear over the ringing in my ears and annoy my kids, but not loud enough to locate. Anyone have a good one they took out they’d like to send far away for a minimal charge?
Thanks!
I am going to be replacing my console lid with one that has cup holders rather than an ash tray since I have a caffeine addiction, not a nicotine problem. :) I might as well address two electrical issues while I am in there.
 

