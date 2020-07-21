Fox Two tone clear coat

JMGlasgow




Feb 19, 2017
Does anyone know the actual clear coat product and finish used on 87-93 GT tow tone cars? I'm asking about the titanium color clear on the lower part of the car.

IMAG0220.jpg


The body shop that has my car is arguing with me about the factory clear coat finish. They are also arguing with me about the tail lights being body color.

Is it matte, eggshell, or satin?
 

91TwighlightGT




Sep 8, 2002
Tails are definitely body color.

As far as the clear, I have never been under the impression that the lower section is any different than the rest of the car. The factory titanium color is just kind of dull anyway. Personally I’ve always been a fan of doing a brighter silver instead of the titanium, but obviously you can’t if you are going for originality.
 
JMGlasgow




Feb 19, 2017
Originality is what I'm after. Sherwin Williams sells a clear that can be adjusted from matte, to eggshell, to semi gloss.
 
JMGlasgow




Feb 19, 2017
I'm just wondering what the proper finish is, or what it was from the factory.

The titanium that the shop painted on has a gloss clear now and looks like crap.
35559.jpeg
 
