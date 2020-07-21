JMGlasgow
Does anyone know the actual clear coat product and finish used on 87-93 GT tow tone cars? I'm asking about the titanium color clear on the lower part of the car.
The body shop that has my car is arguing with me about the factory clear coat finish. They are also arguing with me about the tail lights being body color.
Is it matte, eggshell, or satin?
