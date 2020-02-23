TexasFireman
I haven’t really had a active build thread anywhere in these days of the evil FaceBook world. My other forums I was active on have pretty much gone belly up. After following a few over here I decided to make one.
Here are a couple of the last pictures I took of the car before pulling it apart again lol
Current specs on the car:
93 Electric Red Coupe
Full black OEM interior swap
Full interior car with AC, PS, and LOTS sound deadener. The was originally a 4-cyl car
8.8 with 3.73's w/TA girdle
Eaton locker
31-spline 5 lug axles
Cobra brakes all the way around
All MM braided brake lines
93 Cobra booster
93 Cobra master cylinder
FMS brake Proportioning valve
Hurst line lock
04 GT Steering rack
MM hybrid steering shaft
MM steering rack bushings
Tokico HP Blue shocks/struts
UPR front coilovers
95 spindles
MM caster/camber plates
MM rear height adjustable control arms
98 Cobra rear sway bar
MM full length sub frame connectors
Wolfe torque box plates
Wild Rides battle boxes
Everything welded including torque boxes
It’s been through several drivetrain combos but is currently sitting with an empty engine bay awaiting the newest combo.
