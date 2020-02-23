I haven’t really had a active build thread anywhere in these days of the evil FaceBook world. My other forums I was active on have pretty much gone belly up. After following a few over here I decided to make one.Here are a couple of the last pictures I took of the car before pulling it apart again lolCurrent specs on the car:93 Electric Red CoupeFull black OEM interior swapFull interior car with AC, PS, and LOTS sound deadener. The was originally a 4-cyl car8.8 with 3.73's w/TA girdleEaton locker31-spline 5 lug axlesCobra brakes all the way aroundAll MM braided brake lines93 Cobra booster93 Cobra master cylinderFMS brake Proportioning valveHurst line lock04 GT Steering rackMM hybrid steering shaftMM steering rack bushingsTokico HP Blue shocks/strutsUPR front coilovers95 spindlesMM caster/camber platesMM rear height adjustable control arms98 Cobra rear sway barMM full length sub frame connectorsWolfe torque box platesWild Rides battle boxesEverything welded including torque boxesIt’s been through several drivetrain combos but is currently sitting with an empty engine bay awaiting the newest combo.