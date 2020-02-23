Progress Thread TxFireman’s Electric Red Coupe refresh

I haven’t really had a active build thread anywhere in these days of the evil FaceBook world. My other forums I was active on have pretty much gone belly up. After following a few over here I decided to make one.

Here are a couple of the last pictures I took of the car before pulling it apart again lol

B8B8D070-7026-4EB3-821A-36D4E1E3EC17.jpeg


2DFD654A-7C25-42C9-ACAB-D6B1E8C15E9C.jpeg


Current specs on the car:

93 Electric Red Coupe
Full black OEM interior swap
Full interior car with AC, PS, and LOTS sound deadener. The was originally a 4-cyl car
8.8 with 3.73's w/TA girdle
Eaton locker
31-spline 5 lug axles
Cobra brakes all the way around
All MM braided brake lines
93 Cobra booster
93 Cobra master cylinder
FMS brake Proportioning valve
Hurst line lock

04 GT Steering rack
MM hybrid steering shaft
MM steering rack bushings
Tokico HP Blue shocks/struts
UPR front coilovers
95 spindles
MM caster/camber plates
MM rear height adjustable control arms
98 Cobra rear sway bar

MM full length sub frame connectors
Wolfe torque box plates
Wild Rides battle boxes
Everything welded including torque boxes

It’s been through several drivetrain combos but is currently sitting with an empty engine bay awaiting the newest combo.

910C1559-54AB-4CBC-84D2-97B1E0701964.jpeg
 

New parts about to go in:


SVO R-block 331
All forged bottom end
CNC ported Canfield 194’s
Port matched/pinned TFS-R intake

84103F0C-E9BE-4462-8537-A79FAB8E3268.jpeg


Vortech V2-Si
Renegade brackets
Anderson Power Bypass
Mondo bypass valve
8” crank pulley

8F1F50D9-75D4-4B2E-A0EB-B7E9E4411F4D.jpeg


D&D Viper Spec T56
2.66 first gear
.50 OD
McLeod RST twin disc clutch
McLeod billet steel flywheel
DynoTech aluminum driveshaft
PA Performance starter
Stifflers transmission crossmember
E48C2929-E277-4A5B-95BD-FAF468695B06.jpeg

FF0D6508-A4E0-49CE-BFA4-1AE09E322B43.jpeg

B42075F1-8C55-422A-81DB-D0A11C612A09.jpeg
 
