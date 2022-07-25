Interior and Upholstery U nut source

Oct 4, 2020
Florida
Trying to replace the rusty u nuts on my heater box that hold the blower motor in,,, One would think they are pretty common, but most suppliers do NOT have the dimensions of the clips they sell so I am not sure if they are correct or not... These clips are really small.....
They can only be 7/16 in width, 5/8 in length and need to slide over the appx 1/8" thick heater box plastic and take #8 or #10 screws??

Anyone else tried to find these??? Spent a couple of hours so far looking for them, besides driving to 3 auto parts stores.. close but NO cigar..

DSCF1077.JPG
 
