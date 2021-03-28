Ultra Blue Fox Progress Thread- The Beginning

Essn95

Essn95

Advanced Member
Jun 21, 2017
470
296
73
21
Well me and my dad have been searching for a car to auto cross and drag race here and there. We didn’t want to beat on our Cobras so the search continued. We ended up with this. A 1991 Mustang GT Hatch. 5.0 car with the AOD. Super honest car that was just neglected. All original body panels. Has some rust on the hatch lip and inside the door. Other then that, just faded paint. Mods include Ford Shorty headers, off-road H pipe, flow masters, aluminum driveshaft, energy suspension engine/trans mounts. We have a few things to address right away to be race ready. Rear end rebuild and diff bushings namely. Follow along as we build this up. Drove her all the way from West Palm up to Oviedo, three hour drive and took it like a champ, that’s why we love the 5.0s
21C3E677-4CFC-4EBF-ACBF-99F0DA26AB61.jpeg
3F9154DA-3995-405F-BF2F-59F00FCE32AE.jpeg
90B0EF47-8C85-43F7-B9BD-016BE4FEB2DD.jpeg
595B9C83-CF0E-44DA-8E10-B2DA297C5406.jpeg
375A2FD3-3B19-4C08-8CC7-8380929FCA1E.jpeg
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

M
Progress Thread Monkeybutt2000's 89 vert build thread- starting over
Replies
188
Views
18K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Monkeybutt2000
M
96pushrod
Progress Thread Project c-10-gt
Replies
0
Views
377
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
96pushrod
96pushrod
0
Progress thread - GT Auto to Manual Swap (and new seats!)
Replies
21
Views
3K
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
007
0
Essn95
Progress Thread 95 2-Top Cobra Build Thread- Photoshoot and new ride
Replies
359
Views
38K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
2Blue2
2Blue2
JCBeaver
JCBeaver's 1993 GT Coyote Swap "The Never-Ending Project"
Replies
182
Views
13K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
JCBeaver
JCBeaver
Top Bottom