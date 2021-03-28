Ultra Blue Fox Progress Thread- The Beginning

Well me and my dad have been searching for a car to auto cross and drag race here and there. We didn’t want to beat on our Cobras so the search continued. We ended up with this. A 1991 Mustang GT Hatch. 5.0 car with the AOD. Super honest car that was just neglected. All original body panels. Has some rust on the hatch lip and inside the door. Other then that, just faded paint. Mods include Ford Shorty headers, off-road H pipe, flow masters, aluminum driveshaft, energy suspension engine/trans mounts. We have a few things to address right away to be race ready. Rear end rebuild and diff bushings namely. Follow along as we build this up. Drove her all the way from West Palm up to Oviedo, three hour drive and took it like a champ, that’s why we love the 5.0s