Uncomfortable Seating Position.

So this hasn't really been a problem until recently. It used to be on the longer drives where my lower back started to ache from sitting in the car. Over an hour on like canyon drives. Other than that, I could feel it but it was never a concern.

Now after a half hour its getting painful. I've adjusted the seat I feel like a million times, my head does not rest on the head rest. I prefer the seat up on the steering wheel. My wife claims I'm hunched over the wheel.. I don't feel that way. I've tried with the seat reclined. Lumbar support is pretty garbage (In my opinion).

It's a 2016 Mustang GT / PP / 6 speed. / Premium with leather (Heated/Cooled) seats.

If I can't figure this out, I can't see myself owning this car much longer....

It sucks because the car doesn't even have 6k miles.



Has anyone else had this problem.



BTW: I'm 5'9. 170lbs.



I thought bad back, but I can drive my wife Hyundai Santa Fe no problem. I'm not ruling it out, but it does seem a little strange to me.