Uncomfortable Seating Position.

So this hasn't really been a problem until recently. It used to be on the longer drives where my lower back started to ache from sitting in the car. Over an hour on like canyon drives. Other than that, I could feel it but it was never a concern.
Now after a half hour its getting painful. I've adjusted the seat I feel like a million times, my head does not rest on the head rest. I prefer the seat up on the steering wheel. My wife claims I'm hunched over the wheel.. I don't feel that way. I've tried with the seat reclined. Lumbar support is pretty garbage (In my opinion).
It's a 2016 Mustang GT / PP / 6 speed. / Premium with leather (Heated/Cooled) seats.
If I can't figure this out, I can't see myself owning this car much longer....
It sucks because the car doesn't even have 6k miles.

Has anyone else had this problem.

BTW: I'm 5'9. 170lbs.

I thought bad back, but I can drive my wife Hyundai Santa Fe no problem. I'm not ruling it out, but it does seem a little strange to me.
 

I know every one is different, but I have the same seats as you and I love them. Have you considered getting a daily driver and just keep the stang as a weekend toy? I have another vehicle for my DD but I'm driving the convertible everyday until the weather turns then it's getting put away for the winter.

Try changing your seating position, not all the way up on the wheel, but not reclined to far either.

BTW I'm 6'3" and about 325 lbs
 
My car is a DD. Paid to much for it to be a weekend warrior. The low mileage is bc of deployments and going out to sea. I just hit shore for a while so miles are quickly adding up.
I have adjusted the steering wheel. My preference is to have the wheel pulled out close to me. My knee will most of the time hit the column.. which I wish they would move the gas and break further to the right and leave the clutch in its spot.
The seats tilt a up and down a little.. no help.
I'm still hoping it's just a seat thing bc the seats are not bad. I think it's me.. but I'm running out of ideas.
 
my head does not rest on the head rest.
Silly question, did you know the headrests ratchet?

I'm with I bleed Ford Blue. I picked up my 2017 PP last thursday, and have put about 700 miles on it so far, and I LOVE the seats. They are lightyears ahead of the seats in my fox!
 
I just got a 2017 gt pp 6 speed with cloth seats. I generally have a hard time finding a car I like that also has seats I like. I'm 6'3", 235 lbs with long legs. Since 7/15/17, I've put a little over 2k miles on the car and the seats are very comfortable for me. However, my wife has back discomfort in the passenger seat.

After several years of track driving, I sit a bit closer to the wheel and more upright than I used to. You might try googling proper track driving position and see if you get any ideas that help. (I definitely think the track position is better for car control, but I also think it's more comfortable to have the seat reclined a bit.). I agree with you re long term ownership concerns. I traded my previous car because it just wasn't comfortable.
 
i"m in the same boat. I have the base cloth seats and this is the 2nd most uncomfortable car i've ever owned. The first being my 82 GT that I put cheap plastic racing seats in from Sumit Racing that only moved forward and backward on rails. I can't find a seating position that doesn't make my neck hurt. The spot right between my shoulders is always sore after driving this car.
 
I know this is an old thread but I want to +1 the neck/shoulder pain. I spent a bit of time in a 2001 convertible yesterday and though I didn’t like my seating position, it wasn’t uncomfortable but today I am in severe pain and my daughter said her neck is sore.
 
My seats in my 18 Mustang hurt me as well. At first my hamstring on my right leg so I adjusted the seat Now my hip hurts from the seat being too tight on the bottom. I'm 5'9 185lbs I don't think I a too big for the seat This may make me sell the car.
 
