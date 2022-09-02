Underbody Surface Rust

Hello. New guy here. I have the opportunity to acquire an 89 Mustang LX 5.0 Convertible that has been owned by various family members for the last 25+ years. The car is basically all stock and in good condition with around 120k miles. There isn't any visible rust on the exterior, or the shock towers, but there is some surface rust underneath the car. The floor pans look ok. The car hasn't seen winter for the last 15 years, but it was driven through a few winters around 20 years ago. My question is: will the surface rust that is present now continue to get worse and worse and eventually cause structural issues, or is this not a big concern? Is there anything I can do now to minimize the rust damage from spreading? Here are a few pics underneath the rear of the car:

IMG_1532.JPG



IMG_1530.JPG
IMG_1529.JPG
 

limp

limp

wrap a little cheese around it and its a done
Oct 4, 2020
2,435
1,536
133
67
Florida
You can wire wheel all of the surface rust on the floor pan and then paint it... As long as you find no surprises..
Some items, like the rear end housing would be easier to do if you removed it to clean and paint it.....
 
General karthief

General karthief

wonder how much it would cost to ship you a pair
Mod Dude
Aug 25, 2016
23,234
8,521
203
polk county florida
I figure this is not your daily driver so this is what I would do, I would pull engine/trans, rear end, then as suggested by limp, wire wheel the rust spots, this will give you the opportunity to check, replace brake/fuel lines that are suspect, and looking at that fuel filter you may need to, yes this means dropping the fuel tank, working your way forward inspecting shock towers, and frame rails, using something like Por15 to seal it up as you go. Cleaning, sealing up the bottom of this car will help preserve it.
Oh and consider adding subframe connectors while under there.
JMO
 
