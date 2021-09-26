Paint and Body Undercoat or not? If not, then what?

wanna catch the space herp
10 Year Member
Sep 1, 2010
5,255
1,672
194
Kearney, NE
I have a car in the shop where I am using my checkbook to get the bodywork done.
It is a low mile and very low rust car. As it is a budget restomod that’s I am going to drive, I am not going “frame off” (on a unibody-we need a better term).
The top side looks great now. And I had planned on them spraying por-15 on the bottom side of the car. The shop no longer wants to do use POR-15. Apparently, they do not like how hard it was to clean up after with a bunch of other not do legit excuses . But they will use a good brand of rattle can undercoating.
I am worried about undercoating making things worse over 1960’s original finish floors and in fenders without a good surface sealing first.
What should I do? I need some pro’s to verify or update my old knowledge.
Thanks!
@horse sence @Davedacarpainter
 

