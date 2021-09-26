I have a car in the shop where I am using my checkbook to get the bodywork done.It is a low mile and very low rust car. As it is a budget restomod that’s I am going to drive, I am not going “frame off” (on a unibody-we need a better term).The top side looks great now. And I had planned on them spraying por-15 on the bottom side of the car. The shop no longer wants to do use POR-15. Apparently, they do not like how hard it was to clean up after with a bunch of other not do legit excuses . But they will use a good brand of rattle can undercoating.I am worried about undercoating making things worse over 1960’s original finish floors and in fenders without a good surface sealing first.What should I do? I need some pro’s to verify or update my old knowledge.Thanks!